The Countess of Wessex melts hearts with Valentine's Day-themed visit The royal joined in with a special performance of All You Need Is Love

The Countess of Wessex delighted royal fans as she joined in a special rendition of All You Need Is Love during one of her latest outings.

In footage released on the royal family's social media accounts on Valentine's Day, Sophie can be seen performing a special 'Friendly Hands' Makaton version of The Beatles' hit song. Makaton is a language programme using signs and symbols to help people communicate.

READ: Royal love stories: how these 15 couples met and fell in love

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex's Valentine's themed-visit melts hearts

"Brought tears to my eyes as well. Sophie is a genuine and beautiful person," one Twitter user commented.

"Sophie is so lovely. The Royal Family are lucky to have her," another said, while a third added: "How beautiful [red heart emoji]."

The Countess, 57, enjoyed some Valentine's Day inspired arts and crafts made by children and families supported by Shooting Star Children's Hospices in Hampton last Thursday. Sophie is patron of the charity and in 2020 she volunteered her time, helping staff and volunteers at two of Shooting Star Children's Hospices' charity shops in Weybridge and Hampton Hill.

The Countess speaking with Sonny and mum Lyz

The leading children's hospice charity supports around 700 families who have a baby, child, or young adult with a life-limiting condition or who have been bereaved across London and Surrey.

Ruth, mum of 14-year-old Naomi who's supported by the charity, said of Sophie's visit: "It's really lovely to meet The Countess and see her interacting with the children, she's so lovely with them and we had a really great afternoon with the other families too."

MORE: 15 times the royals looked so in love to celebrate Valentine's Day

MORE: Kate Middleton gives personal insight into her childhood during CBeebies appearance

Sophie admires the Valentine's decorations with 14-year-old Naomi

Sophie, who has been married to Prince Edward for nearly 23 years, carried out her second overseas trip of the year at the beginning of February.

The Countess travelled to Meribel as patron of the UK Armed Forces Winter Sports Association, to cheer on those competing in the Inter-Services Snow Sports Championships.

In January, Sophie also visited Qatar with global sight loss charity, Orbis, where she visited organisations and charities, and met dignitaries who are championing crucial eye healthcare programmes, in support of the IAPB's '2030 in Sight' initiative.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.