Kate Middleton's funny conversation with Prince George at the rugby revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge has a sweet bond with her firstborn, Prince George, and the royal mum and son gave an insight into their relationship at England's match against Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Ahead of kick-off, Prince William, 39, Kate, 40, and eight-year-old George met representatives of the Rugby Football League's (RFU) community and grass roots game.

The Duchess asked George to tell the group about how he has started playing rugby at his school. "He has all the kit," she said.

George spoke about how he has just started learning how to tackle, before turning to his mother: "But I haven't tackled you yet!"

Kate replied, laughing: "Yes, you have!"

George spoke about playing rugby at school

The Cambridges were in competition at Twickenham Stadium for what was the first match Kate has attended since becoming patron of the RFU.

William, who has been patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) since 2016, and Kate are known for their rivalry during sporting engagements and the pair sported their own team scarves on Saturday.

There was some healthy competition between William and Kate at the match

Asked whether George would be supporting his mother or father's team, the young prince shrugged his shoulders and smiled at dad William, who laughed and said: "It's become quite the thing in the house," pointing at his wife Kate, adding: "She is quite into it, I'm trying to stay out of it."

At her first engagement for the RFU earlier this month, where she showcased her rugby prowess, the Duchess spoke about her children's enthusiasm for the sport, saying: "They're all enjoying it, Louis is kamikaze, we're worrying about when he gets older, he'll be in the middle of everything."

Kate has been a lifelong rugby fan from childhood, with her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, previously writing about the Middleton family's passion for the sport in a piece for Vanity Fair in 2014.

