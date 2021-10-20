Mike Tindall's pre-birthday outing with daughter Mia revealed

Mike Tindall enjoyed a father-daughter day with his eldest child Mia ahead of his 43rd birthday.

The former rugby union star visited the Howl'o'ween experience at Chessington World of Adventures with seven-year-old Mia at the weekend.

The pair were joined by a number of celebrities and their families, including Loose Women's Linda Robson, actress Claire Sweeney and celebrity chef, Tom Kerridge.

Pictures show Mike and Mia posing in a Halloween green pumpkin display as they beam at the camera. The spooktacular event runs from 16 to 31 October at the theme park.

Mike, who is married to the Queen's granddaughter, Zara, celebrated his 43rd birthday privately with his family on Monday.

Mike and Mia looked like they had a fun day

He revealed what he and his wife and their three children, Mia, Lena, three, and six-month-old Lucas got up to over the summer as his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby returned for its second season.

"I managed to get away with the fam, we went down to France, which was lovely, just before the fires actually," he told his co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell. "We stayed in a place very close to the fires and fortunately that place made it through, but they did send me pictures that it was close."

Mike turned 43 on Monday

Mike also revealed that he and Zara took their children up to see the Queen at her Balmoral estate.

He said: "We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids."

The sports star spoke about his daughters Mia and Lena starting at a new school.

When asked who was more nervous, Mike said of his eldest child, Mia: "She's generally pretty bold, but the first time she was a little bit nervous walking in. Wasn't very nervous when she walked out, and then Lena, she's still at nursery but we've swapped her nursery into the school to prepare her for next year. She was very, very clingy, but now she's fully into it."

