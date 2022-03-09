The Duchess of Cornwall launches volunteering awards to find nation’s Platinum Champions This is lovely!

The Duchess of Cornwall has launched a new series of awards in honour of the Queen’s Jubilee year. The nation’s Platinum Champions awards are designed to highlight and celebrate the volunteers who make the country great.

Camilla said that the awards will recognise "all of those truly special people" who make a huge difference in other people's lives.

Celebrities backing the initiative include Dancing on Ice stars Oti Mabuse and Phillip Schofield, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, singer Elaine Paige and actress Felicity Kendal.

There are seven categories: older people, children, crisis and welfare, community, mental health, physical health, and supporting the NHS and social care.

Seventy volunteers in each of the categories will be awarded the Platinum Champions honour and presented with a Platinum Champions pin and a signed certificate from Camilla.

The top winners will receive an invitation to a special edition of The Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 during the Queen's Jubilee festivities.

The Duchess launched the awards on Wednesday

The awards are Organised by the Royal Voluntary Service, of which Camilla is president, in tribute to the charity's patron, the Queen.

Announcing the initiative, the Duchess said: "In honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service, we want to celebrate the outstanding contribution of volunteers.

"In the search for our Platinum Champions, we want to thank and recognise all of those truly special people that are making a real difference to our communities with their kindness and generosity.

Phillip Schofield is one of the celebrities supporting the awards

"I hope many of you will share your stories of these local heroes and nominate them for a Platinum Champion Award.

"I believe it is these volunteers, enhancing the lives of others, that are the backbone of this country. I look forward to seeing our Platinum Champions, and all volunteers, celebrated at The Big Jubilee Lunch this summer."

Volunteers can be nominated until April 10 via the website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/platinum-champions-awards/

