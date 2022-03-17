Exclusive: Inside Prince Harry's chill visit to West Hollywood restaurant with friends HELLO! understands the Duke was joined by two friends inside the chic California hotspot

Living the high life! Prince Harry was spotted enjoying a laid back meal with friends at Hollywood hotspot Cecconi's this week, while wife Meghan Markle stayed at home in Santa Barbara.

According to an eagle-eyed royal enthusiast, the Duke was joined by two friends inside the chic California hotspot, situated on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Robertson Boulevard. Hello! understands the group sat at the back and kept to themselves, enjoying the modern-day classic Italian restaurant which serves dishes including kale pesto pasta, and burrata pizzas.

The father-of-two was described as "very chill" and "polite," as he sat deep in discussion with the group. The restaurant, part of the Soho House group, is popular with Los Angeles' best and brightest, with the likes of David Beckham, Drake and Rita Ora all spotted there.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been embracing parenthood in the United States after permanently relocating to the star-studded area of Montecito in Santa Barbara in July 2020.

The 37-year-old has only returned once to the UK since then, returning for the unveiling of the Diana, Princess of Wales memorial statue with his brother Prince William.

It is understood he is keen to bring his children, Archie, two, and eight-month-old Lilibet, to visit from the US, but he and his family believe it "is too dangerous," a legal representative for the Duke previously said.

The couple are currently living in California

The visit to Los Angeles comes as Harry prepares for a trip to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games, which were postponed from 2021.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

Meghan made her first apperance at the 2017 event

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance together at the Toronto games.

