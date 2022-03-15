Mother's Day: The bag brand to gift, with fans including Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you’re looking for a luxe Mother’s Day gift for the stylish, fashion-conscious Mum, a bag from Esin Akan could be just the ticket.

Having previously worked at Burberry and Anya Hindmarch, the designer launched her eponymous label in 2012, with an ethos to pair high quality craftmanship with timeless shapes. Designed in London and ethically produced in family-run factories in Europe, favourites in the collection include smart top handle bags and sleek leather totes in classic olive, tan, burgundy and black.

Esin exclusively revealed to HELLO! that she has gifted Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex a 5 in 1 Midi Marylebone Clutch – “a versatile bag with a signature knot in front, in line with her minimal and elegant style”. Like many of the brand’s creations, this style can be worn as a clutch, crossbody, shoulder or belt bag, giving multiple options whatever the occasion.

Midi Marylebone Black Clutch Bag, £375, Esin Akan

The designer has previously met Prince Charles at a COP26 event with the British Fashion Council and her use of sustainable practises chimes with the eco-friendly approach that many members of the royal family advocate.

Being socially-conscious, Esin Akan is working to fight climate change, as well as supporting the empowerment of women and diversity in the workplace. Her designs have also been carried by Cressida Bonas, Jasmine Hemsley and Caroline Rush and the brand is building a loyal fan base amongst influencers and editors.

We’ve chosen six of our favourite bags that she – or you – will love to unwrap…

Midi Belgravia Crossbody Bag, Tan, £395, Esin Akan

A bestseller in the collection, this leather crossbody can be converted into a shoulder or clutch bag, and features a double layer detachable strap as well as a knotted zip puller and two pleats on both sides. In classic tan, this shade will compliment any outfit worn for work or weekends.

Midi Marylebone Burgundy Clutch Bag, £375, Esin Akan

In a gorgeous feminine burgundy tone, try this clutch to elevate your evening look. Ever versatile, it can be worn as a shoulder or crossbody with the addition of a pretty metal chain plus the label’s signature knot detail.

Emma Black Leather Tote Bag, £495, Esin Akan

A forever style, who doesn’t need a plain black tote for work or travel? In a plush soft leather and lined with a luxurious cream gabardine fabric, the Emma has been designed to be spacious and extra light, and is suitable to stowing away your laptop and valuables, gym gear or items for a weekend away.

Mini Belgravia Vanilla Small Crossbody Bag, £285, Esin Akan

Coming with a one-year quality guarantee and lifetime of free repairs, this neat design can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag or clutch and would fit your daily essentials, bearing a zippered pocket for valuables and a slim pocket for a phone. In smart cream with a gold zip, it offers brilliant versatility and max cost per wear.

Midi Pimlico Burgundy Top Handle Bag, £425, Esin Akan

Punching far above its price tag, this top handle style will upgrade your look when carried as a handheld tote or worn across the body with its matching strap. In glossy croc embossed calf leather, the Pimlico is roomy whilst remaining elegant and sophisticated – and reminds us of a similar lilac style favoured by Kate Middleton.

Designer Esin is on a mission to empower women through education by contributing to university scholarship funds, telling HELLO! "So far, our donations have enabled many women to study at London Business School and the University Of California. I believe that many more women need to come to leadership positions globally, and I would like to help other women achieve their dreams and be independent and confident." Girl power!

