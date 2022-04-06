The Queen shares emotional statement as she approaches one year since Prince Philip's death Her message was from the heart

The Queen has released a heartfelt message to the Governor-General of Australia concerning the devastating floods in Queensland and New South Wales on Tuesday.

The statement comes following major flooding along Australia's east coast, which has forced hundreds of locals to evacuate their homes.

Her Majesty's statement read: "I have been following the news of the recent floods in Queensland and New South Wales closely and have been saddened to hear of the loss of life and the scale of devastation.

"In the immediate response, Australians' resolute spirit and community mindedness has once again shone through. My thanks go out to the emergency services and many volunteers who have tirelessly assisted those in need."

The statement ended by saying: "My thoughts continue to be with those who have been impacted as the focus now turns to the long recovery phase ahead."

The kind gesture comes just days before the first anniversary of the death of her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who died aged 99 on 9 April.

The young royal couple pose together

Prince Philip's funeral was held during Covid restrictions and therefore was only attended by 30 people.

The Queen, who turns 96 this month, attended a memorial service in honour of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey last week.

The Queen sits alone at Prince Philip's funeral

Many members of the royal household attended the service held to commemorate the life of the late Duke including Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Also in attendance were representatives of many of his charities – in total around 1,800 people were present for the memorial service.

The Queen and Prince Philip attend a service of commemoration for troops stationed in Afghanistan in 2015

The Queen, who in recent months has faced various health issues, held virtual audiences this week from her home at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty held meetings via videolink with the ambassadors of Libya and the Republic of Congo.

