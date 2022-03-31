The Countess of Wessex reveals fun fact about herself as she carries out engagement close to her heart Sophie has a close bond with the Queen

The Countess of Wessex carried out a very special engagement on Thursday to honour the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and while on duty, she revealed a fun fact about herself.

Whilst helping schoolchildren from Grange Park Primary School in Shropshire to add another tree to the 1,400 already planted at Buckingham Palace, Sophie, who enjoys a close bond with her mother-in-law, revealed that interestingly she is in fact ambidextrous.

WATCH: Sophie helping Year 4 children plant a tree to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne

As she began to shovel in the first few scoops of soil, she said: "I'm left-handed. Well, I’m ambidextrous which means I can do things with both hands." "I can too!" shouted one enthusiastic child.

She continued: "This is going to be the best-planted tree here, how many trees do you think are here already?"

Sophie proudly posing with the planted tree and the schoolchildren who helped her

"20," shouted a happy child. "200 million," voiced another. The children worked with Duchy of Cornwall forester Gerrant Richards to identify leaves and twigs taken from trees and shrubs and correctly noted them including yew, magnolia, blackcurrant and willow.

After the children finished planting their tree, they were welcomed into the Bow Room inside the palace where they were all awarded with commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint as a token of their hard work.

The children were delighted to receive their 'heirlooms' and the Countess explained to them just how special they are - that only 7,000 of the 50p coins are being minted.

She said: "So don’t put them in your piggy banks, don’t spend it, it is something really, really special to mark your special qualifications.

Sophie giving out the children's 'heirlooms' for their hard work

"If you have children and grandchildren one day, they will see it and know how really, really special it is."

Nearly 40,000 schoolchildren in the country are participating in The Queen’s Green Canopy RFS Junior Forester Award which aims to give children and young people of all ages the skills needed for a career in forestry and equip them with the skills to help with woodland management in schools and local communities.

The event marked the end of one out of two tree-planting seasons for The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) which has already planted one million trees across the UK.

Sophie showing off her ambidextrous abilities

On Thursday, the Queen issued a statement about the special Jubilee tribute. She said: "As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families, and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

"I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy."

In addition to more trees being planted, the Queen’s Green Canopy will dedicate a network of 70 Ancient Woodlands across the United Kingdom and identify 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

The Queen's Green Canopy wishes to emphasise the positive impacts trees have on our lives such as purifying the air we breathe, slow down the impact of climate change, create important habitats for wildlife and boost general well-being.

