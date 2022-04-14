Confirmed: The Queen will not attend Easter Sunday church service Her Majesty normally attends the event

The Queen is not expected to attend the Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle this weekend, HELLO! understands. The monarch, who turns 96 next week, traditionally makes an appearance without fail, but this year royal watchers should not expect to see her in attendance.

Other members of the royal family will take part in the service although this will not be confirmed until the day.

The Easter Sunday church service is an important fixture in the royal family's calendar and Her Majesty will no doubt be disappointed that she cannot attend.

She has been experiencing mobility issues and it's understood that her public appearances are decided on a case-by-case basis. She also recently spoke about her experience of COVID-19, revealing it left her "very tired and exhausted".

Last week, as she virtually attended the official opening of a new hospital unit named in her honour, the Queen spoke to NHS workers and patients at the Royal London Hospital's Queen Elizabeth Unit, which was built in just five weeks in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Queen at the 2019 Easter service

The monarch heard from Asef Hussain and his wife Shamina about how he is continuing to recover from the virus which sadly killed both his father and brother and until recently, left him wheelchair-bound.

The Queen asked him: "Are you better now? I'm glad that you are getting better. It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it, this awful pandemic." She added: "In your time it was the bad version, wasn't it?"

Sunday's service is not the only Easter engagement Her Majesty has pulled out of. She also asked her son Prince Charles and her daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall to represent her at the Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen is usually tasked with distributing Maundy money to those who have made a significant contribution to their community. This ancient duty fell to Prince Charles at this year's service.

