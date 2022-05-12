Meghan Markle praises 'working moms' in emotional new message Meghan hopes to expand child care support for workers

Meghan Markle has broken her silence following the news that she will visit the United Kingdom for the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

READ: Prince William and Kate share heartwarming photo of Archie on his 3rd birthday

On Wednesday the mom-of-two joined the Marshall Plan for Moms in announcing a "National Business Coalition for Child Care," in collaboration with Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation, that hopes to expand child care support for workers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry discusses his and Meghan Markle's visit with the Queen

The Marshall Plan for Moms is a movement to center mothers in the country's economic recovery by advocating for policies that support moms. "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much," Meghan, 40, said in a statement.

"This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty."

GALLERY: Archie's cutest photos as he celebrates his third birthday

READ: The Queen celebrates Archie's birthday with sweet photo

"As it's been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child," she added.

"Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

Meghan hopes to expand child care support for workers

The statement comes after it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bringing their children Archie and Lilibet to the UK in June 2022.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020.

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK

The Duke previously said he had wanted to return to his home country but felt it wasn't safe due to his lack of security. Their daughter Lilibet, who was named after Her Majesty, was born in June 2021 but has never met her great-grandmother nor her extended family.

Lili, as she is called, has also not been pictured in public and has only been photographed once for the Sussexes' Christmas card last year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox