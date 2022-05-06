The Queen celebrates great-grandson Archie's birthday with adorable photo Archie is three!

The Queen has shared an adorable photo on social media in celebration of her great-grandson Archie, who turned three on Friday.

The glorious snap saw the Monarch at her first-ever meeting with the then-baby, and was posted to the official Royal Family Twitter account.

Accompanying the image was a delightful message that read: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 3rd Birthday!"

Photographer Chris Allerton captured the heartwarming photo, which saw the Queen cooing over Archie as she stood with Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland.

The update was shared to the Royal Family's 4.7 million Twitter followers

Royal fans flooded the comments with their birthday wishes for the three-year-old.

The beautiful photo was reshared by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla who also left a message for the birthday boy on the Clarence House Twitter account.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall penned: "Happy Birthday Archie!" with a red balloon emoji.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also shared their birthday wishes on Twitter

Prince William and Duchess Kate have also shared their birthday wishes for their nephew with a wonderful family photo taken at Archie's christening in 2019.

In the photo, the Duchess of Cambridge is sat beside proud parents Harry and Meghan, who take centre stage in the photo with their new baby.

Prince William is stood behind his wife with Prince Charles and Camilla, Meghan's mother Doria, and Princess Diana's sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

The official portrait was also taken by Chris Allerton in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the intimate ceremony, which was attended by fewer than 25 guests and held in the Private Chapel, also at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their firstborn on 6 May 2019 at The Portland Hospital in London.

The royal youngster, who has a baby sister named Lilibet, is the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen and is seventh in line to the British throne.

