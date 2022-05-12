Sarah Ferguson to pen three YA novels as part of 22-book deal The Duchess of York's first book will be released 30 June

Sarah, Duchess of York, will release a series of young adult books this summer, with the first to be released at the end of June.

Demons Land, the first in The Southport Series co-written with Michelle Worthington, is part of an incredible 22-book deal that the mom-of-two signed with Australian based book publisher, Serenity Press.

Sarah shared that the series will be inspired by her own anxieties as a child and the loss of her mother.

"I wanted to share my story of growing up with anxiety and an eating disorder, along with witnessing firsthand the effects of generational trauma. For me, it is always present and it all started at the loss of my mother," she said.

"With my charity work, I’m in constant contact with young people and I have so much empathy for everything they have been through in the past two years. They are a capable and compassionate generation and their help as consultants on this book to make sure we captured the essence of what it’s like to be a teenager today was instrumental in the writing of the book."

Sarah also spoke of the love she has for the YA genre admitting that there is "something about adolescence — with all its incredible triumphs and heartbreaking failures— that makes it the perfect backdrop for powerful storytelling".

Sarah has a 22-book deal

Co-author, Michelle Worthington added: "I was honored to be asked to form part of this project and always enjoyed my brainstorming and writing sessions with The Duchess. I very much appreciate her warmth, professionalism and value highly her advice based on extensive research into her YA audience.

"She went out of her way to articulate and clarify exactly what messages she wanted to share in the series based on her personal experiences and took the time to listen to mine. Her personalized approach challenged me to improve the manuscript and become the best support I could be to her vision. This series is a testament to her courage."

Her Heart for a Compass by Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, £11.99, Amazon

In 2021 Sarah published her first historical romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, which became a Sunday Times best-seller.

Her Heart for a Compass was co-written by Marguerite Kaye, and is based loosely on the life of Sarah's ancestor, Lady Magaret Montagu Douglas Scott.

