Prince Harry spotted with childhood friend in Montecito – see photo

Prince Harry has been enjoying his LA life in Montecito, and now he's been introducing his close friends into his new life.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex was spotted cycling around the streets with his childhood best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee. The photos were published online and featured Harry and Charlie riding a pair of white Rad Power Cargo Bikes. The Duke was making sure to follow traffic rules, as he was seen using his right hand to indicate that the pair were about to turn when they made it to a junction.

The pair both wore shorts in the warm LA weather, and they also had on jackets, both in blue, with the Duke opting for a light shade. Harry also had on a pair of white trainers, with Charlie going for a black pair.

Both also wore sunglasses, although Harry did have one fashion difference from his friend, as he finished his ensemble with a cap.

Harry and Charlie rode around Los Angeles

Harry and Charlie became firm friends after they both attended Ludgrove School in Wokingham, a preparatory boarding school for boys aged between eight and thirteen.

Charlie served as an usher at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle back in 2018, and he is also the godfather to Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie.

Royal fans enjoyed seeing the pair together, with one commenting: "I'm so happy that friends are coming to visit to soak in the joys of Harry's life."

A second said: "So happy he has found peaceful living that he has always craved," with others saying the scene was "wonderful" and posting heart emojis.

If you're after a nifty e-bike like Harry and Charlie rode, then you're in luck as they can be brought from Rad Power Bikes – however the white ones the pair rode are out of stock.

But worry not as the bikes also come in orange and black and come with a two-year warranty. The bikes cost approximately £1,626.

