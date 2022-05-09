Prince Harry pays tribute to baby daughter Lili in rare public move The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter turns one next month

The Duke of Sussex paid the ultimate tribute to his baby daughter Lili as he filmed a video for his not-for-profit travel organisation, Travalyst. Harry was taking part in a campaign to help travellers in New Zealand make sustainable travel choices and in the promotional campaign video, the dad-of-two is seen jogging through a beautiful forest.

Harry, who shares 11-month-old daughter Lili and three-year-old son Archie with his wife Meghan Markle, aptly sported a T-shirt that had the slogan 'Girl Dad' emblazoned across his chest.

His sweet tribute was spotted at the start of the video, as he took a break from his jog and turned to the camera to speak to an Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Rater.

WATCH: Prince Harry pays tribute to baby daughter Lili in sweet video

The campaign is aimed at encouraging travellers to put sustainability at the heart of their holidays and asks them: What would your holiday rate you?

In the amusing video, an Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Rater gives Harry a score of three and a half stars out of five following his visit to New Zealand in 2018 when he was on an official tour with his wife Meghan.

Harry proudly wears a 'Girl Dad' T-shirt

After being accused of dropping a sweet wrapper at Bethells Beach back in October 2018, Harry replied: "No I don't think so… we had an amazing time in New Zealand, it's beautiful." The Duke was also told how he was respectful of local communities, buying some local honey, and didn't keep the tap running while he was brushing his teeth.

"I never do," Harry said, before adding: "Hang on a second, how do you know that? How do you know that? That's really weird."

The Duke gamely took part in the promotional video alongside New Zealand stars Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen.

In a statement and as founder of the sustainable travel organisation, Harry said: "As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry – for better, for good. We created the non-profit Travalyst to rethink how travel can continue to expand our global understanding, to break down barriers, and to create cultural connections through experiences we otherwise wouldn't have.

"We do this while, at the same time, ensuring local communities truly feel benefit from tourism and safeguarding essential ecosystems. In a world where we're tasked with rating so many things, we're now asking: what if your destination rated you?

Meghan and Harry previously considered moving to New Zealand

"Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we're launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many) - we invite you to be a part of our many."

New Zealand holds a special place in Harry's heart, and he has previously revealed that he and Meghan had thought about relocating there shortly after they married. The couple now live with their two children in Santa Barbara, California.

Governor general Patsy Reddy told Associated Press: "I remember they'd just been down to the Abel Tasman national park when we sat down and had a drink, and they said that they could imagine living in a place like this and wondered whether we thought it would be theoretically possible. Even possible for them to have a place in New Zealand.

"Of course, we said sure. It would be fine. There are lots of opportunities to live in New Zealand, but that would be something that they'd have to explore. They were looking at how they might raise their family. And, obviously, they've made some decisions since."

