Kate Middleton's secret visit to celebrate Jubilee with poorly children revealed The Duchess of Cambridge met young patients at Evelina London on Friday evening

The Duchess of Cambridge carried out a special surprise visit to a children's hospital in central London on Friday evening to bring some Jubilee cheer to its patients, it has been revealed.

MORE: Prince William & Kate dote on George and Charlotte in Cardiff for Queen's Jubilee – best photos

While there, Kate met with a number of children and their families who were not able to participate in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks so glamorous at Trooping the Colour

The official account for Evelina Children's Hospital posted to Twitter: "We received a very special surprise last night! Our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, dropped in for a private visit to meet our patients, families and staff unable to join in the celebrations this weekend."

MORE: How Princess Beatrice, Kate Middleton and more royals paid subtle tribute to the Queen

MORE: Princess Charlotte channels Duchess Kate in £140 recycled coat for surprise family outing

"Luckily the hospital was already decked with Platinum Jubilee decorations made by some of the children and young people we are caring for. Thank you YRH for thinking of us," a follow-up tweet read.

Kate paid the Evelina London a special surprise visit on Friday evening

Kate, who has been a patron of the hospital since 2018, could be seen in accompanying photos wearing a mask and a figure-flattering red dress as she posed for photos with the parents of one of the hospital's very young patients.

The Duchess has been a patron of the hospital since 2018

It is not the first time that Kate has visited the children's hospital, which is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, of which the Queen is Patron. She last paid a public visit before the pandemic hit in early 2020 to take part in a creative arts workshop with patients, which resulted in one young boy taking a rare polaroid picture of the royal.

MORE: Kate Middleton gives update on the Queen's health after she cancels appearance at Service of Thanksgiving

She has also been incredibly vocal in her support of the hospital's fundraising efforts. On multiple occasions in the past, she has penned heartfelt letters to thank and congratulate individuals who have raised thousands of pounds for the NHS hospital, which treats children with complex and rare conditions from birth into adulthood.

It's not known when Kate slipped away for the secret solo outing, but it's likely that it was sometime after the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral that she attended along with husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.