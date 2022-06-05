All you need to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant: What is it and how to watch Don't miss out!

It's the last day of the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee four-day celebration, marking 70 glorious years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

And if you're hoping to tune in to watch the final day's events - including the amazing Pageant through the streets of London, here's how!

MORE: The Big Jubilee Lunch - LIVE UPDATES

RELATED: Kate and the kids get cooking for the final day of the Jubilee celebrations

When is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will kick off at 2.30pm on Sunday, 5th June. The incredible event will last for more than two hours, moving through Central London and coming to an end at 5pm right in front of Buckingham Palace.

What is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

This will be one star-studded event! A huge £15 million has been spent on the pageant which is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives which will explore seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle which will see icons from the music, comedy, film and arts world. This is when Ed Sheeran will sing God Save the Queen - we can't wait!

Princess Charlotte and Kate enjoying Saturday night's Party at the Palace

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in real life

If you’re hoping to watch the Jubilee Pageant in person, then you can grab a spot on the route - there are special viewing areas set up at Whitehall and along the Mall. You don't need tickets but you should turn up soon as it will be very crowded. According to the official schedule, the Pageant will start on Whitehall, turn under Admiralty Arch and then process up The Mall before finishing outside Buckingham Palace around Queen Victoria Memorial.

MORE: See ALL of our Platinum Jubilee coverage

If you'd rather watch from slightly further back, but still be part of the atmosphere, there will also be large TV screens located at Whitehall, The Mall, and St James’ Park.

Prince William made an emotional speech at the Party at the Palace

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on TV

If getting into London isn't on your to-do list then you can get a front row seat from the comfort of your own living room - in the UK the entire show will air live on the BBC. Coverage will start at 1pm with a focus on The Big Lunch, being attended by members of the royal family across the country. Prince Charles and Camilla will be present at the Oval.

In the USA, coverage from the BBC, Britain's public service broadcaster, will air exclusively on ABC News. Good Morning America will also be providing coverage of the four-day-event.

Looking for Jubilee memorabilia? Check out our HELLO! Shop products here!