Mike Tindall reacts to royal family tree picture of himself - and it's hilarious Zara Tindall's husband was very impressed

Mike Tindall has reacted to a drawing of himself that features inside Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration, a free commemorative book marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee that was handed out to children in state-funded primary schools across the UK.

The former rugby star's friend James Haskell shared part of the family tree that features inside the book, and it shows Mike next to his wife Zara, his brother-in-law Peter Phillips and former wife Autumn Kelly and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

None of the royals look anything like themselves, but Zara's husband was still "pretty happy" with how he had been drawn.

"Pretty happy with my look in this!!" he wrote over the picture, which he too shared on his Instagram Stories.

Mike seemed pleased with the drawing of himself

The book, which is available to buy via Amazon, was designed as an official once-in-a-lifetime commemoration of the Platinum Jubilee and written in collaboration with royal experts and historians.

It tells the story of a young girl, Isabella, visiting her Great Granny Joyce who tells her about the Queen and this year's Jubilee.

The book includes famous quotes from the Queen, facts on the coronation ceremony, content on the lives of famous Commonwealth figures such as Nelson Mandela, notable kings and queens and a timeline of Queen Elizabeth's life.

The royal family loved the Queen's sketch with Paddington Bear

Mike's reaction comes just a week after he opened up the Platinum Jubilee on his podcast, The Good, The Bad, and the Rugby.

Zara's husband loved the four-day celebrations, but in particular the Queen's comedy sketch with Paddington Bear, saying she absolutely "nailed it".

The monarch, 96, took part in an amusing and endearing sketch with the lovable children's character in a video recorded for the Party at the Palace concert.

"I think she's officially now a qualified actor," Mike said on his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, adding that his wife Zara's maternal grandmother was "bang on" with her performance. "I've always said she was funny but she nailed it," he added.