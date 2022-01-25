Princess Ingrid Alexandra passes driving test after celebrating 18th birthday The Norwegian royal marked a milestone last week

Princess Ingrid Alexandra has passed her driving test following her 18th birthday celebrations.

The future queen of Norway was spotted driving an electric Volkswagen, and has obtained her driver's licence, according to Royal Central's Oskar Aanmoen.

New photos of the royal were shared by the palace to mark her milestone on 21 January, showing the princess posing in her office at the Royal Palace in Oslo.

Other images released showed Princess Ingrid Alexandra wearing a black Lanvin dress, previously worn by her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

She also appeared in a new portrait alongside her grandfather, King Harald V and her father, Crown Prince Haakon.

While a planned gala dinner and government event to mark her 18th birthday has been pushed back to a later date due to the pandemic, Princess Ingrid Alexandra visited the Norwegian Parliament on Thursday.

While she will take on more official duties, the princess will concentrate on her education in the coming years, the royal court confirmed in a statement.

One of the portraits released to celebrate Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently studying at Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo.

Born in 2004 as the eldest child of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, she is second-in-line to the Norwegian throne behind her father.

She also has a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, 16, and a half-brother, Marius Borg Høiby, 25.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is one of many future queens of Europe, which include Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her nine-year-old daughter, Princess Estelle.

Others also include Princess Elisabeth of Belgium, 20, who is currently studying at Lincoln College at the University of Oxford, Princess Leonor of Spain, 16, who attends UWC College in Llantwit Major, Wales, and Princess Catharina-Amalia of The Netherlands, who turned 18 last December.

