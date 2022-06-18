8 sweet photos of royal dads kissing their children Such heartwarming images of these royals!

The royals are known for their formal composure when they're out and about in public, usually, because they're on an engagement and therefore in strict 'work mode'. But on occasion, especially during more relaxed, family moments, we get a glimpse of the royals acting just like us - and we love it!

It was only a few weeks ago, that some of our favourite royal dads offered some wonderful moments during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In honour of Father's Day on Sunday, we're taking a look back at some of the sweetest bonding moments between royal dads and their children...

The Duke of Cambridge

On the day of Princess Charlotte's arrival back in May 2015, doting dad Prince William was seen taking Prince George to the Lindo Wing to meet his sister for the first time. With flashing photographers stationed outside the hospital, William carried his eldest son in his arms and tenderly kissed his head as they walked up the iconic steps.

Prince Charles

In 2013, Prince Charles and his youngest son Prince Harry embraced one another when they greeted each other at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh rarely showed off his affectionate side in public, but back in 2017, the father-and-son duo pecked each other on the cheek when they attended the funeral of Patricia Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma at St Paul's Church.

Prince Daniel

The Swedish royal was seen gently kissing the head of his then one-year-old daughter Princess Estelle as she was being held by his wife Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden during the 2013 National Day Celebrations.

Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall's husband melted hearts after he was pictured kissing their eldest daughter Mia during the 2018 Celebrity Cup at Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Peter Phillips

The Queen's eldest grandchild planted a kiss on his youngest daughter Isla's cheek as they watched the Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park back in 2014.

Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack was seen resting his head with sleepy August in a post that was shared on his first Father's Day back in 2021.

King Felipe of Spain

King Felipe of Spain looked delighted to be reunited with his wife Queen Letizia of Spain and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia when they greeted him at the end of the last day of the 37th Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing cup. Upon seeing them, the Spanish royal rushed to embrace his loved ones.

