Princess Beatrice brings the glamour on final day of Royal Ascot – best photos The Queen's family are avid racegoers

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are among the royals who will attend the final day of Royal Ascot on Saturday.

Beatrice and Edoardo will ride in the second carriage during the royal procession and will be joined by Professor Douglas Antczak and Mrs. Douglas Antczak. The Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, will be in the first carriage alongside Mr. Alexander Dudgeon, Mrs. Alexander Dudgeon, and Mr. George Broughton.



Those not participating in the carriage procession are expected to make an early entrance to the Berkshire racecourse as seen throughout the week, although the rainy start to the day may see a change to royal arrival times.

Meanwhile, the Queen has not yet made an appearance at Royal Ascot this year, but there's no doubt she'll be eagerly following the races from home.

The 96-year-old monarch is a keen equestrian and racegoer and events like Royal Ascot and the Royal Windsor Horse Show are highlights in her diary.

But due to her episodic mobility issues, it's understood that the Queen has been enjoying the Berkshire races from the comfort of her house.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended days one and two of Royal Ascot this week, leading the royal procession by riding in the first carriage. They left an empty space in their carriage on both days as a sign of respect for Her Majesty who would normally be in attendance.

After the carriage procession, the royals are able to mingle with fellow spectators and watch the races from the Royal Enclosure.

Other members of the royal family who have stepped out this week include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who travelled in the lead carriage on Friday in the traditional royal procession which kicks off before the races. They were joined by their friends, Mr and Mrs Vestey.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara and Mike Tindall – who are regular racegoers – and Princess Anne have also all made appearances this week.

