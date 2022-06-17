Mike Tindall makes hilarious joke in personal Ascot update The former rugby star took to social media

Mike Tindall took to social media with some personal pictures on Friday after he stepped out alongside his wife Zara at Royal Ascot's Ladies Day.

The photo carousel shared by the 43-year-old included a hilarious snap of Natalie Pinkham posing like the Statue of Liberty, as her stunning outfit, especially the headpiece, appeared to resemble the iconic landmark.

Captioning the photos, the father-of-three penned: "Great day yesterday! Little hot some might say! Great to see the Statue of Liberty on show @natalie_pinkham," with a wink emoji.

Also in the selection of snaps, were two photos of the husband-and-wife duo looking closer than ever and fans went wild.

Mike made a hilarious quip

One fan commented: "Favourite couple." A second replied: "Loving Zara’s outfits of late, such a handsome couple."

A third replied: "I love how you match the pink with Zara."

Fellow former rugby star James Haskell replied to the snaps with four flame emojis.

The pair looked closer than ever

The pair joined Zara's mother Princess Anne and Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on Thursday.

The royals led the carriage procession, riding in the first carriage, followed by Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Sarah's husband Daniel Chatto, and the Viscount and Viscountess Brookeborough who shared the second carriage.

Unsurprisingly, Zara was ever the style icon at the event and looked incredible as she donned a cream dress with pink buttons which she paired with a vibrant green hat.

Mike matched his wife and opted for a pink tie and corsage.

Zara also enjoyed time with her girlfriends

According to Body language expert Darren Stanton the pair have a "deep rapport" and are "very much in love" after ten years of marriage.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren explained: "There’s no denying that Mike and Zara Tindall have a very close relationship.

The couple were pictured sharing a private giggle and walked around the event arm-in-arm – which Darren said was not a call for reassurance, but a sign they're a "strong team."

