During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Princess Charlotte and other royal children were often in the spotlight as they sat with their parents.

But for one event, the Cambridges travelled all the way down to Cardiff ahead of the Queen's Party at the Palace celebrations, which took place on Saturday 4 June. There, the royals met with members of the public and Charlotte looked a little shy as she moved through the crowds with her father, Prince William and older brother, Prince George.

In a clip shared by a member of the public who attended the event, William was the picture of confidence as he shook her hand and thanked those who had attended.

George similarly shook the fan's hand, thanking her as he passed, but Charlotte initially averted her gaze.

But when she did look over, she also shook hands and smiled sweetly before heading off with her family.

Her shyness carried over into the event, as her father conducted a band as they played We Don't Talk About Bruno from Disney's Enchanto.

The young girl overcame her shyness

With the Duke's encouragement Charlotte took over and the Princess built up her confidence and looked like she had a spectacular time controlling the band.

Her joy got so much that she was even seen flashing a toothy grin to her brother, who looked just as excited as she was!

Before the epic Disney number, the pair turned their hands to running a sound mixing deck and were allowed temporary free rein of the sound and light decks for the main concert stage.

The sweet moment was captured in Cardiff

The Duchess of Cambridge also shared snippets of their own musical talents, with Prince George learning the electric guitar, and Princess Charlotte practicing the piano.

The Cambridges also met with singer Bonnie Tyler and weatherman Owain Wyn Evans ahead of the exciting evening.

The royal siblings were making their first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said but they were not joined by their youngest brother Louis, four.

