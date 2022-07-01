Mike Tindall quizzed over viral picture of him and Prince Louis – his answer will surprise you Zara's husband has defended the young royal

Mike Tindall has opened up further about his experience at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee – in particular, his interaction with Prince Louis during the Jubilee Pageant.

Back in June, Zara Tindall's husband was pictured giving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son a cheeky 'warning', gesturing to him that he was keeping an eye on him.

The photo soon went viral and on this week's episode of Mike's popular podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, the father-of-three was quizzed about what he was exactly doing.

"Mike was keeping the future king's children in line, the carer," joked James Haskell, to which Alex Payne replied: "What were you actually doing at that point, with the old (makes eye gesture)?"

Mike Tindall seemed attentive with William and Kate's son during the Jubilee Pageant

"I actually can't remember, I can't remember what he was doing," Mike replied, before adding: "He's such a good character he is, Louis."

The trio also talked about Mike's recent Instagram fame – following his hilarious posts showing him modelling his wife's hat during the Jubilee and Royal Ascot.

Since his funny posts, Mike has earned more than 100,000 new followers.

Mike's hilarious posts of him wearing Zara's hats earned him thousands of new Instagram followers

"The hat thing has now become a thing, I see," James told Mike, to which he joked: "Maybe I need to take it a step further and do the full dress."

"What is extraordinary is that you're probably one of the most influential hat influencers in the UK, possibly the world," Alex chimed in, making Mike laugh out loud.

It's not all laughs for Mike, as he later explained his nerves ahead of flying out to Geneva on Sunday for a 770km cycle over the Alps to raise money for Cure Parkinson's.

The charity is close to the former rugby star's heart as his dad, Phillip Tindall, was diagnosed with the disease in 2003.