We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince George turned nine earlier this month, and while mum Kate released photos of the youngster for his big day, it's likely that his birthday party will be kept under wraps.

READ: Royal kids' favourite dinners revealed! Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and more

However, George's grandmother, and Kate's mother, Carole Middleton might have dropped a hint as to what may be involved with the young royal's party. Carole is the founder of Party Pieces, and the company recently released a whole set of football-themed goodies. Items include paper plates in the shape of a football and balloons shaped like a golden trophy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: New photograph marks Prince George's ninth birthday

George is known to be a huge football fan and the young royal has even played for his school's team, sporting their colours, which consisted of a blue and white striped jersey over a long sleeved top, shorts and bright yellow football boots.

MORE: Will Kate Middleton and Prince William cheer on the Lionesses at Wembley?

MORE: Royal children's hidden talents and surprising hobbies revealed: From Prince George to Mia Tindall

The youngster was also noticeably upset when England lost in last year's rescheduled 2020 European Championships final and he also wore an England shirt for birthday pictures taken for his seventh birthday by his mum.

And who could forget his enthusiastic reaction after England scored against Italy in the finals of last year's Euros?

George is a big fan of football

George received a sweet treat on his birthday, when the band of the Irish Guards played Happy Birthday for him.

MORE: Royal fans surprised to learn Prince George and Queen are the same height

READ: Prince George's special year ahead revealed: 'He is coming into his own'

In the clip, a magnificent band of trumpeters could be seen standing in a semi-circle as they performed the merry birthday tune.

Wearing their full-dress uniform complete with busby hats, the Irish Guards put on a memorable show right in front of the Queen's London residence at Buckingham Palace.

Carole is the founder of Party Pieces

A caption read: "Thank you @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George's birthday today! The Duke of Cambridge is the Colonel of the @irish_guards."

SEE: Prince George looks seriously adorable in bargain £39 polo shirt

MORE: Prince William and Kate's summer holiday destination with the children revealed

Royal fans went wild in the comment section with one writing: "How lovely! Happy Birthday to HRH Prince George!", whilst a second penned: "Love this SO MUCH! Happy 9th birthday Prince George!"

Impressed by the touching tribute, a third fan added: "How cool to have the @IrishGuardsBand play at your birthday!!", and a fourth remarked: "Such a beautiful and thoughtful gift, I'm sure Prince George loved it."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.