The Queen shared a heartfelt message to celebrate her daughter Princess Anne's 72nd birthday on Monday.

A beautiful picture was shared on the royal family's Twitter account, showing the hardworking royal at the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May.

The caption read: "Wishing The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!" Prince William and Kate also paid tribute, tweeting: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!"

The celebration comes one month after the mother-and-daughter duo carried out a rare joint engagement in Maidenhead. They travelled there to officially open the new Thames Hospice building.

The royals were given a warm welcome at the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people aged 16 years and over across East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

The royal family's Twitter account shared this photo of Princess Anne

Princess Anne has an undeniably close bond with her 96-year-old mother and the pair share a love of sport, horse riding and equestrian events in particular.

The Princess Royal has also followed in the Queen's footsteps with her work ethic and has regularly topped the hardest-working royal tally with hundreds of engagements carried out each year.

It's not known whether Anne – who was crowned the hardest working royal in 2021, notching up 387 public appearances - has joined the Queen at her Balmoral estate yet this summer.

The Queen with her daughter last month

The royal shares two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. She went on to marry Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on 12 December 1992.

She is also grandmother to Zara and Mike's children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas, as well as Peter and his former wife Autumn's children, Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten.

