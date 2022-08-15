Prince Charles shares special birthday message for sister Princess Anne

Prince Charles penned a sweet tribute to his sister Princess Anne on Monday to mark her 72nd birthday.

Taking to the official Instagram account for Clarence House, the royal shared a heartfelt message which read: "Happy birthday to The Princess Royal!". The message was shared alongside a photo of the Queen's only daughter looking lovely in a lilac ensemble.

WATCH: Princess Anne celebrates her 72nd birthday

The candid portrait was taken at the Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace back in May.

Prince Charles wasn't the only royal to send their well-wishes to the 17th in line to the throne. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a radiant snap of the Princess Royal enjoying a day at the races, along with the caption: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Princess Royal today!"

The 72-year-old's birthday comes after a jam-packed year of royal engagements. Following the Queen's ongoing mobility issues, Princess Anne has taken on an increasing amount of extra work. And last month, the monarch's second eldest paid a visit Chester House Estate to open a new heritage site.

Prince Charles penned a sweet message

Princess Anne donned a stunning black and white dress which she paired with a lovely, tailored jacket. She accessorised her outfit with layered pearl necklaces and matching pearl earrings.

The Royal Family's official Instagram post shared a photograph of Anne's visit, explaining: "The Princess Royal meets some Roman Centurions during a visit to @chesterhouse_uk to officially open the site, which has recently undergone a £15m restoration project.

Princess Anne visited Chester House Estate back in July

"A nationally significant heritage site, the Chester House Estate is one of the few places in the UK which can demonstrate over 10,000 years of human activity.

"Following restoration, the site has been developed into a sustainable visitor destination with access for the public to learn about the history and heritage, as well as becoming the location to house countywide archaeological finds."

