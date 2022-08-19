The Queen's subtle trick for putting people at ease – did you spot it? Her Majesty is a thoughtful woman

Over her 70-year reign, a huge part of the Queen's role has been meeting the public at royal engagements and receptions in her various homes.

For many people, meeting Her Majesty is likely to be a daunting experience – it's not every day you meet royalty! – but ever the pro, the Queen has a subtle way to make her subjects feel at ease.

As well as conducting polite conversations and making sure everyone feels welcome, the Queen often makes light-hearted quips, but it's her choice of beverage that helps visitors feel comfortable, as revealed by MasterChef star Monica Galetti.

The chef was granted an audience with Her Majesty in 2014 at Buckingham Palace – on Valentine's Day, no less – and shared a surprising insight into her meeting with the monarch.

"I met the Queen a few years ago and it was possibly one of my most nervous moments ever," Monica told Good Housekeeping. "I had a wine glass with me, and I thought, 'I can't possibly meet the Queen holding a glass of wine,' so I put it down.

The Queen helped MasterCher star Monica Galetti feel comfortable

"Then she walked round the corner with a glass of wine in her hand and I thought 'Oh, dammit!'" shared Monica.

The MasterChef star went on to say Her Majesty was lovely: "She has this knack of making you feel so comfortable and welcome."

The Queen is warm and welcoming during receptions

In recent years, the Queen has been holding receptions virtually more often, and we have no doubt she makes the video calls feel just as special as an in-person meeting.

