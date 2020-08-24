Meghan Markle's hair secrets & favourite haircare products: the definitive list

While Meghan Markle’s fashion and beauty styles are definitely ones to watch, it was the Duchess of Sussex’s hair that stole the show when she reappeared during lockdown from her and Prince Harry’s new Calfornia home with gloriously long tresses. But what are Meghan’s secrets for perfect hair? We have the answers for you, from whether the Duchess has hair extensions and naturally curly hair, to Meghan’s favourite haircare products. We even will show you how to create her famous messy bun – so let’s get started...

Meghan Markle stunned fans with her super-long lockdown hairstyle in July. The Duchess was speaking at the Girl Up Leadership Summit from her home in California

Does Meghan Markle have hair extensions?

Hairstylist George Northwood, who has styled Meghan's famous tresses, told the Telegraph, "People think that Meghan has had hair extensions, but I never put any extensions in her hair in the two years that I worked with her. It's all her own hair." The hair expert also commented on the significance of Meghan's new super long locks, which she debuted during lockdown this summer. “She's making a statement with hair that long – it represents strength and a sense that she's really got everything sorted. This straighter, longer hairstyle marks a new chapter in her life without such strict protocols.”

Is the Duchess' hair naturally curly?

While Meghan prefers to wear her hair straight, with slight waves or in her signature messy bun, photos from the former actress’ childhood teen years show that when she was younger she was just as gorgeous with a head full of naturally curly hair. In 2011 the Duchess, who is from a mixed-race background, described her stunning locks: "My mom [Doria Ragland] is Black and my dad [Thomas Markle] is Dutch and Irish, so the texture of my hair is densely curly."

Meghan has described her hair as 'densely curly' and uses Keratin treatments to straighten her tresses

Does Meghan Markle straighten her hair?

In 2011, the actress said she was a fan of Brazilian blowouts, but her go-to hair straightening technique seems to have changed in recent years. While in the UK during her pre-Harry days, Meghan saw hairstylist Theonie Kakoulli at Nicky Clarke for Keratin treatments to straighten her curls. “She has really beautiful hair,” Theonie told People. “Her hair was in such lovely condition, and you could tell that she really looks after it and that she was proud of it – it’s really stunning.”

What hair products does Meghan Markle use?

As a Hollywood actress and lifestyle guru with her own now-defunct blog the Tig, Meghan has spoken numerous times in the past about her favourite hair products. One of the haircare lines Meghan has said she loves is Kerastase’s Oleo-Relax products.

While her favourite Kerastase deep conditioner, Kerastase Nutritive Oleo-Relax Anti-Frizz Masque, has been discontinued, have no fear! You can try the similar new formula Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral a similar detangling high shine formula.

Meghan raved about Wella Professionals’ multi-tasking Oil Reflections Luminous Oil in an interview with Beauty Banter. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

Meghan’s former hairstylist Lydia Sellers has also spilled some secrets about haircare products that have helped keep the Duchess’ hair camera ready. The celebrity makeup artist and hairdresser has used Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray to prep Meghan’s hair, “to give it that boost” and Kevin Murphy Smooth Again frizz-reducing cream to make the royal’s locks sleek and shiny and protect from heat.

Has Meghan Markle always been brunette?

We've yet to see a photo of Meghan rocking blonde hair – well, we've seen her as a 'blonde', but not officially – but the Duchess has experimented with different shades and tones over the years. In summer of 2009 the up and coming star wore her hair in a pretty warm auburn hue, and a year later she went NEARLY blonde with a light brown highlighted look.

Meghan has experimented with hair colours but generally stays close to her signature brunette shade

Has Meghan Markle ever had short hair?

With the exception of her shorter locks during her childhood and high school curly hair days, Meghan has preferred to stick to her tried-and-true straight, or sometimes wavy, locks that cascade at least an inch or two below her shoulders.

Meghan at the 2013 Global Gift Gala in London

Meghan had the illusion of shorter hair at the 2013 Global Gift gala, but the short hairstyle was just the effect of her Old Hollywood waves

How does Meghan Markle create her messy bun hairstyle?

When Suits star Meghan began attending royal engagements, one things royal style watchers fell in love with was her signature messy bun hairstyle. If you would like to create it for yourself, this video gives a 90-second tutorial on how to create Meghan Markle’s messy bun hairstyle.

