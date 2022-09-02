The Queen makes her 'comfort' a priority and cancels private engagement last minute Her Majesty is currently at Balmoral

The Queen will not attend the Braemar Gathering in Scotland which is being held at the weekend.

Prince Charles, however, is expected to be at the popular Highland Games event, which is scheduled for Saturday.

It is understood the decision has been taken for the comfort of Her Majesty who has been suffering from mobility problems since last year.

The Queen's latest change to her schedule comes just days after it was announced that she will meet with the new Prime Minister next week at her Scottish home, Balmoral.

The event is usually popular with the royals

Her Majesty will not be travelling to London to greet the new Conservative Party leader, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, on 6 September. Instead, the successful candidate will travel along with Boris Johnson to her holiday residence.

The decision was made for this plan to be put in place so that the new PM's diary could be firmed up ahead of the important meeting. As the Queen suffers from episodic mobility issues, the Palace couldn't say for certain how she will be feeling next Tuesday. This way, the meeting can still take place regardless.

It is quite commonplace for Prime Ministers to be invited to the Queen's home in the Scottish Highlands.

Prince Charles usually accompanies his mother, the Queen

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were invited to the Queen's country residence when he was in office and the couple were very surprised at the normal life the royals lead there.

Cherie recalled that they even got stuck into the washing up: "You think I’m joking, but I’m not. They put the gloves on and stick their hands in the sink. The Queen asks if you’ve finished, she stacks the plates up and goes off to the sink."