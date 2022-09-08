The Queen's funeral: how to watch It is customary for royal events to be televised

Her Majesty the Queen sadly passed away aged 96 on 8 September, and state funeral arrangements are currently underway to pay a fitting farewell to the deeply beloved monarch.

The funeral is due to be held at Westminster Abbey on a special bank holiday on 19 September, and is expected to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world. The service will be televised, and a national two minutes' silence is expected to be held.



It is expected that the Queen's funeral will be televised by the BBC, ITV and other broadcasters, as well as live streamed online on Iplayer and ITV Hub.

Her Majesty will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel, the resting place of her parents and sister, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret.

The Queen's funeral will likely be shown on TV

St George’s Chapel is described as a place of worship for the Queen and the Royal Family as well as a church serving the local community. The royal site reads: “Built by kings, shaped by the history of the Royal Family and still the location for both splendid Royal events and private family moments.”

The Queen's coffin started its poignant journey to its final resting place as it travelled from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday.

The late monarch's oak coffin, accompanied by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, was taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Balmoral Castle.

The cortege made its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.

The royal family rushed to be with the Queen

The six-hour journey by hearse allowed mourners gathered in the towns and villages to pay their respects. Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at Balmoral, where the Queen passed away peacefully, aged 96, on Thursday.

Thousands lined the main street as the Queen's coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate, where many locals considered her a neighbour.

The wreath on the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen's favourite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

