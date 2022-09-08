Canada's prime minister and governor general release emotional statements after the Queen's death

Zachary Harper
Her Majesty died September 8 at age 96
It's likely many people around the world will be able to deeply relate to something Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on September 8 after the passing of the Queen.
Canada's head of government released an official statement extending condolences to the Royal Family, and then appeared on live television to make additional remarks honouring the late monarch.
"She was one of my favourite people in the world – and I will miss her so," the 50-year-old said, visibly emotional as he spoke to journalists.
Justin last saw the Queen in March when he visited her at Windsor Castle
Prior to his heartbreaking in-person remarks, the head of the Liberal party released a statement in which he called Elizabeth II "a constant presence in our lives," and said "her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part in our country's history."
Governor General Mary Simon's also wrote a moving message shortly after the news was announced.
"For many of us, we have only ever known one Queen," she wrote. "Her Majesty's warm welcome when we spent time with her earlier this ear was a profound moment in our lives and a memory we will cherish forever."
The Queen visited Canada 22 times over her 70 years on the throne and maintained a deep and emotional connection to our nation.
She and Prince Philip travelled to Canada on their first official overseas tour as a married couple in 1951, going across the country for an entire month.
Prince Philip and the late Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, watch the Calgary Stampede on their tour of Canada in 1951. It was her first time in our country
Her Majesty was last here in 2010, when she spent Canada Day on Parliament Hill and also travelled to Winnipeg, Toronto, Waterloo, Ontario.