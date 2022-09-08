Canada's prime minister and governor general release emotional statements after the Queen's death Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon paid tribute after Her Majesty died at age 96

It's likely many people around the world will be able to deeply relate to something Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on September 8 after the passing of the Queen.

MORE: The Queen's obituary – looking back at Her Majesty's life of service

Canada's head of government released an official statement extending condolences to the Royal Family, and then appeared on live television to make additional remarks honouring the late monarch.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's life in pictures

"She was one of my favourite people in the world – and I will miss her so," the 50-year-old said, visibly emotional as he spoke to journalists.

Justin last saw the Queen in March when he visited her at Windsor Castle

Prior to his heartbreaking in-person remarks, the head of the Liberal party released a statement in which he called Elizabeth II "a constant presence in our lives," and said "her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part in our country's history."

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Governor General Mary Simon's also wrote a moving message shortly after the news was announced.

RELATED: World leaders react to the Queen's death

MORE: Where will the Queen be buried? The resting place for royals

Long did she reign; long will she be remembered.#GGSimon offers her condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Read her message here: https://t.co/eESeowa6db pic.twitter.com/AEupWnebUP — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 8, 2022

"For many of us, we have only ever known one Queen," she wrote. "Her Majesty's warm welcome when we spent time with her earlier this ear was a profound moment in our lives and a memory we will cherish forever."

The Queen visited Canada 22 times over her 70 years on the throne and maintained a deep and emotional connection to our nation.

She and Prince Philip travelled to Canada on their first official overseas tour as a married couple in 1951, going across the country for an entire month.

Prince Philip and the late Queen, who was then Princess Elizabeth, watch the Calgary Stampede on their tour of Canada in 1951. It was her first time in our country

Her Majesty was last here in 2010, when she spent Canada Day on Parliament Hill and also travelled to Winnipeg, Toronto, Waterloo, Ontario.