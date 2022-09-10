King Charles III "vulnerable" and overcome with emotion in new video of speech The King put on a brave face

King Charles III was overcome with emotion in a new video from behind the scenes of his first speech addressing the nation since the Queen passed away on Thursday.

The Royal Family Channel on TikTok shared the post on Friday which saw Charles with tears in his eyes as he stood up from his chair just moments after talking to the public.

Alongside the clip read the words: "BTS of Charles' first address as King #kingcharles #kingcharlesiii #royalfamily #buckinghampalace #queen."

Fans flocked to comment on the heartfelt post. One penned: "King Charles's pain is evident in his eyes and we all know how much he loved his mother. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family."

King Charles III appeared emotional

A second wrote: "You spoke beautifully Your Majesty. I'm so very sorry for your loss xx."

A third added: " A sorrowful day but one of monumental status nonetheless. Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth, and long live the King," alongside a red love heart emoji.

A fourth said: "That was such a heartfelt, beautiful speech. Sending condolences, love and prayers during this difficult time from the states."

Charles chose a photo of the Queen in Scotland

Speaking to new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday morning, the new King confessed the passing of his mother was a "moment I've been dreading."

In his touching speech to the nation last night, Charles sat beside a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The image showed Her Majesty in a turquoise coat and hat, which was adorned with a red rose, and was taken back in 2010 when she was visiting Kirkcudbright in Scotland to see the scallop industry and local food industries.

King Charles honoured his sons Prince William and Prince Harry in his speech

The photo clearly held special meaning for the new King given that he had it with him, with Clarence House confirming that the royal had chosen the picture himself from his home.

He also may have chosen a photo that showed his mother during a trip to Scotland due to her fondness for the country; she passed away at her Scottish residence on Thursday.

In his address, which was pre-recorded, the King paid tribute to the Queen and confirmed that like her, he would serve as monarch until his death.

He also made reference to his sons, saying he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

