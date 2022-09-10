How Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip will be reunited in death Her Majesty and Prince Phillip were the longest royal married couple in British history…

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Phillip will be reunited in death following Her Majesty’s funeral, as the Duke of Edinburgh's body will be moved and placed alongside his lifelong partner.

The Queen and Prince Phillip on their coronation day in 1953

The Queen and Prince Phillip, who were married for 73 years as the longest married couple in British history, will be laid to rest together at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel following Her Majesty’s funeral, which is expected to take place on Monday 19 September.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 during the height of COVID-19 back in April 2021, was placed in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel following his death. As part of royal protocol, it was expected that this would be temporary so that he could be laid alongside the Queen.

As the devoted partner to the Queen, Prince Phillip’s body will be moved to Windsor Castle's Chapel and placed alongside his wife after her funeral. The Queen’s father, King George VI and her mother Queen Elizabeth are also buried at the chapel, along with the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

Prince Phillip’s funeral took place during strict social distancing rules last year, which meant the ceremony was a low-key affair. The Duke’s great-grandchildren did not attend his funeral, which was likely for this reason, as they attended his Memorial Service held at Westminster Abbey in March of this year.

Plans for Her Majesty’s funeral are underway, and her coffin is expected to be moved from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday 11 September. The Queen’s lying in state is likely to begin on Wednesday 14 September, lasting for four days.

Thousands will file past the coffin to pay their respects to the monarch, including senior royals.

