The Queen's wreath has special connection to Prince Philip The royal couple shared over 73 years of marriage

The Queen's coffin began its journey to its final resting place on Sunday, which saw the cortege travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

A wreath of flowers was placed on top of the Royal Standard of Scotland, which was draped over the late monarch’s coffin – and there was a poignant connection to the Queen's late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas – one of the Queen's favourite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

When Prince Philip was laid to rest at his funeral in Windsor in April 2021, the wreath on top of his coffin consisted of flowers selected by the Queen, including sweet peas.

These flowers are associated with the ideas of departures and goodbyes, and it seems fitting that they were chosen for the wreath as the Queen left her Balmoral estate for the last time.

The Queen's wreath was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate

The Duke died at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April 2021, sharing over 73 years of marriage with the Queen.

The monarch passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral on Thursday 8 September.

Prince Philip's funeral wreath also included sweet peas

Hundreds of people lined the streets on Sunday as the Queen's coffin travelled through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, accompanied the cortege throughout its six-hour journey by road.

The Queen's coffin will rest in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, until Monday afternoon. On Monday, a procession will be formed on the forecourt of her official Scottish residence to convey the coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. King Charles and members of the royal family will take part in the procession.

The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh's High Street for 24 hours and members of the royal family, including the King, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Princess Anne will then accompany the Queen's body back to London on Tuesday 13 September departing at 6pm.

