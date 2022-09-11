The late Queen receives touching tribute from staff at Balmoral Estate

The nation is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away peacefully on 8 September at her Balmoral residence.

Tributes were quick to pour in, with many royal fans taking the time to praise the monarch for her stoicism and unwavering duty. Among those tributes was a touching message from the Queen's Balmoral Estate.

WATCH: The Queen Leaves Balmoral castle as her coffin heads to Edinburgh

Taking to Twitter, executives running the social media account shared a heartwarming photo of the 96-year-old with her beloved horses. Alongside the joyous snap, they shared a message which read: "Her Majesty the Queen has started her journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

"Rest in peace your Majesty. Long live the King."

The Queen died on 8 September

Reacting to the touching tribute, royal fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. "Many condolences to all the estate and household staff at Balmoral, having spent many summer holidays there I am aware just how much she will be missed by everyone there," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Thank you and all the staff for looking after our Queen and giving her a sanctuary."

Bursting with emotion, a third gushed: "Please thank everyone for caring for Her Majesty. It's greatly appreciated," and a fourth penned: "She absolutely loved Scotland and Balmoral, may she rest in peace."

Her Scottish residence was a calm oasis

Her beloved Scottish residence indeed held a special place in the Queen's heart. She often referred to it as "[her] dear paradise in the Highlands" and would often spend her summers there, surrounded by visiting members of her family.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, revealing how the royal clan like to spend their time together there.

Her Majesty spent her summer holidays in Scotland

The late Queen's home in Aberdeenshire was handed down to her through the generations after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. After Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they even spent part of their honeymoon on the Balmoral estate – staying at Birkhall – a grand hunting lodge on grounds.

It's believed that the Queen has left Charles the residence in her will, meaning that he will inherit the property in due course.

