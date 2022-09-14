James, Viscount Severn seen alongside sister Lady Louise Windsor for first time following Queen's death The young royal hadn't been seen in public since the sad news

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's son, James, Viscount Severn, has been seen in public for the first time following the sad death of his grandmother the Queen on 8 September.

While other royals have taken prominent positions following the monarch's passing, James has been keeping a low-profile, likely due to his young age. However, on Wednesday he was seen alongside his older sister Lady Louise Windsor as they paid tribute to the Queen during a service that was held in Westminster Hall.

The 14-year-old looked very smart in a black suit and was visibly moved by the occasion as he bowed his head in respect to his late grandmother. His sister stood beside him looked equally emotional.

Lady Louise looked incredibly elegant in a black coat and matching hat. She also wore a pair of gold earrings.

The Queen's coffin was transported to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, in a procession that was followed by King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and other royals.

Her Majesty will now lie in state at Westminster Hall until her state funeral on 19 September. After the service, she will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel alongside her beloved Prince Philip, her father King George, the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.

James rarely makes public appearances, but the young royal was part of the service at the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

He was also seen during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier in the year.

Lady Louise rushed to Balmoral following the news of the Queen's passing, as she was nearby having recently begun studying at St Andrews University.

While there, she reunited with her mother and looked upset as she viewed floral tributes that had been left for her late grandmother outside the Scottish residence.

