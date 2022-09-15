Lady Gabriella Windsor seen being helped to feet after fainting The royal had a dizzy spell

As the Queen's coffin was brought into Westminster Hall, a small commotion appeared to unfold, distracting some members of the royal family.

In photos, Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, Thomas Kingston, could be seen aiding someone, while her mother, Princess Michael of Kent appeared to look concerned as she looked over. Next to her, Sophie Winkleman and her husband Lord Frederick Windsor also seemed worried.

In one photo, Lady Gabriella's husband can be seen steadying his 41-year-old wife and helping her back onto her feet as other royals bow or curtsy as the coffin passed them.

Following her collapse, Lady Gabriella was not seen again during the event. However, it seems she soon recovered as, while she was absent from a photo that featured all the members of the royal family, her husband, her mother and brother and sister-in-law remained at the service.

Despite Lady Gabriella fainting, the service continued uninterrupted as the Queen began her lie in state at Westminster Hall, and members of the royal family gathered to pay their respects.

Thomas steadied his wife

The Queen's coffin will now continue to lie at Westminster Hall until her state funeral, which will be held on 19 September.

The procession kicked off at 2.22pm and arrived in Westminster at 3pm, followed by her son, King Charles III and other senior members of the royal family.

Leading the procession was the Mounted Metropolitan Police, followed by a Dismounted Detachment of The Life Guards, the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiments, and the Bands of the Grenadier and Scots Guards.

Details about Her Majesty's state funeral have been shared, with the service due to begin at 10:44 am, where the coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

The state funeral is due to conclude at midday, and Her Majesty's coffin will be taken to Wellington Arch where minute guns will be fired and the national anthem will be played.

The state hearse will then transport the coffin to the George VI memorial chapel for the Commitment ceremony, where she will be buried in the royal vault.

A private funeral will then be held for family and friends where the Queen will be laid in her final resting place.

