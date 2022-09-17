How Queen Elizabeth II spent the days leading up to her death The monarch was known for her love of horses

Queen Elizabeth II was said to have spent the days leading up to her death discussing her love for horses "right till the very end".

Her Majesty's trusted bloodstock and racing adviser, John Warren made the revelation whilst discussing how he spent the weekend before her death with the Queen strategising and making plans going forward, as well as discussing their shared passion, horses, as they had done throughout her life.

He explained "She was in such a healthy state of mind and in tremendous form.

"It’s very important to know that she was absolutely, wonderfully switched on. She really loved having them right there [her family] with her and being able to talk about her horses and her love for her horses right to the very end."

John was next to the Queen when her horse Estimate won at Ascot in 2013

John also revealed that the Queen was joyous on the Tuesday evening before her death as she had learned that one of her horses had won.

He added: "On the Tuesday evening she was in really good form, delighted she had had a winner, and talked about the prime ministers coming in and out, and I can hardly believe it possible that within less than 48 hours the Queen had died.

"Shocking as that was, it is wonderful to know that she led a long and full life, and dutiful to the very end."

Her Majesty soon headed off to give Estimate a pat of congratulations

John is known to the public as the gentleman sitting next to the Queen in the beloved footage of her elated when her horse Estimate took the title at Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup in 2013. Her win was extra-impressive as she became the first reigning monarch to win in its 207-year history.

John recalled how the Queen "practically galloped" as she clapped her hands and beamed from ear to ear at the sight of her four-legged friend.

The Queen made history

He said: "In typical style of a horsewoman, although everyone was giving the Queen their congratulations, the Queen was absolutely steadfast to get to Estimate herself and give her a wonderful and well-deserved pat," he said.

"That was a hugely touching thing to witness, the Queen just focusing purely on this creature that had delivered for her. That was remarkable."

