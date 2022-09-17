James, Viscount Severn debuts gift from the Queen during emotional vigil The teenager stood guard over his grandmother's coffin

On Saturday, the Queen's grandchildren held an emotional vigil at her coffin, just as their parents had done so on Friday.

READ: The Queen experienced heartbreaking loss days before death - details

Among them were teenagers Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who are 18 and 14 respectively, and James wore a gift from his grandmother for the first time out in public. The young royal was seen wearing his Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals. The commemorative medals were designed for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, and she gave them to members of the family.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's grandchildren arrive for vigil

James is very rarely seen out in public, owing to his young age, so this was the first time we'd seen him with the medals.

DISCOVER: How the Queen used to surprise her great-grandchildren when they visited

SEE: 10 poignant photos of the royals in mourning dress - touching tradition revealed

The royal hadn't worn them at the Queen's Jubilee, nor during a service held in Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

At the service, James looked very smart in a black suit and was visibly moved by the occasion as he bowed his head in respect to his late grandmother.

In the crowds for the vigil was James and Lady Louise's mother and father, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward and the Countess looked full of emotion and pride.

James stood guard over his grandmother's coffin

HELLO! understands that the Earl and Countess were present to support their young children during what would have been a very emotional time. Similarly, Lady Louise and James were in the crowd when Edward was part of the vigil on Friday.

Prince William, in full military uniform led the vigil, and James stood beside elder cousin Peter Phillips as they bowed their heads.

READ: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pay tribute to their 'dearest Grannie' ahead of the Queen's funeral

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen that you totally missed

The royals were led out by William following the conclusion of the ceremony.

James will be one of the guests at the Queen's funeral on Monday, although it is not known if he will form part of the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.