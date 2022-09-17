Why Zara Tindall, Beatrice, Eugenie and Lady Louise just made history The royal ladies came together for a moving ceremony

Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor made history as they stood vigil over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

The four royals became the first granddaughters of a monarch to take guard at the lying in state. Zara, 41, Beatrice, 34, Eugenie, 32, and 18-year-old Lady Louise took part in the moving ritual alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips and James, Viscount Severn.

The royal ladies, all dressed in black, looked visibly emotional as they stood with their heads bowed in their late grandmother’s honour.

It comes after the Princess Royal became the first female child of a monarch to take part in the ceremonial vigil alongside her three brothers – King Charles, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

The Vigil of the Princes has only taken place twice before. King Edward VIII, the Duke of York, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, took guard at the lying in state of their father King George V in 1936.

And in 2002, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Earl of Snowdon took part in the vigil for the Queen Mother.

The Queen's eight grandchildren stood vigil over her coffin

Ahead of the royal grandchildren’s vigil on Saturday, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie paid a touching tribute to the Queen, and also shared a childhood photo of them with their grandmother, taken at Balmoral.

In a joint statement, the royal sisters said: "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

"For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

Beatrice and Eugenie shared a childhood photo of them with the Queen

Touching on the tributes from around the world, Beatrice and Eugenie added: "The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.

"We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

