The Queen's Corgis Muick and Sandy arrive at Windsor Castle on day of Queen's funeral They are adorable!

The Queen's Corgis, Muick and Sandy, have finally made an appearance at Windsor Castle on the day of the Queen's funeral, Monday.

Prince Andrew was seen reuniting with the pooches after he attended the state funeral for his late mum, who died aged 96 at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland.

The Duke of York has taken the puppies into his care at his Windsor home where they will live alongside his own four dogs.

WATCH: Sweet moment Corgis arrive at Windsor Castle

Angela Kelly, the Queen's dear friend and her stylist, revealed Muick and Sandy had been a "constant joy" and "godsend" to the late monarch during lockdown.

"I was worried they would get under The Queen's feet, but they have turned out to be a godsend," she wrote in her book The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

"They are beautiful and great fun and The Queen often takes long walks with them in Home Park."

Although she stopped breeding Corgis in 2015, Her Majesty got her last dogs in 2021.

The puppies were her last Corgis, generously gifted to the Queen by the Duke of York and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Muick and Sandy come into her life at a difficult time in her life when Prince Philip was in hospital, bringing her great joy and a new lease of life.

Prince Andrew has joined the Corgis at Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie had also given her a Dorgi Fergus at the same time but sadly Fergus died three months later.

Her Majesty had a lifelong love of Corgis, something people loved about the late monarch.

It was a love affair that started at the age of 18 when her dad King George VI gifted her Susan, her first Corgi.

Corgis would go onto accompany the Queen for nearly 80 years while she devoted her life to the service of the UK.

