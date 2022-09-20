The Queen's favourite scarf makes surprise appearance during her State Funeral The monarch's pony Emma had it on her saddle

There were many personal tributes to the Queen as her coffin arrived at Windsor Castle, where she had lived for the past couple of years.

MORE: A look at the Queen's incredible designer scarf collection

Royal fans were delighted when they spotted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, waiting for her coffin to go past the Long Walk and reach the steps of the Castle, and even more so when they spotted her pony Emma waiting to pay her respects alongside her head groom Terry Pendry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How the Queen's funeral unfolded

With all the pomp and pageantry on the day, one sweet detail went unmissed by most viewers, the Queen's favourite scarf.

READ: King Charles III and royals gather for final private farewell to the Queen after funeral

RELATED: When we will see the royals again following the Queen's funeral

The Queen's head groom had gently placed her riding scarf, adorned with horses, on top of her pony Emma's saddle.

The Queen's scarf was placed on Emma's saddle

The late monarch was last pictured wearing that scarf back in 2015, as she rode the same black Fell pony at Windsor Great Park.

The Queen has always worn scarfs whilst out riding, and always refused to wear a helmet because of her hair.

Speaking in an interview back in 2014, her racing trainer Ian Balding recalled the moment he asked why the monarch never wears a riding hat.

Emma watched as Her Majesty's coffin went past

The Queen is said to have replied: "I never have and you don't have to have your hair done like I do."

The 96-year-old had an incredible collection of scarfs, with her designer of choice for the silk accessory being none other than French fashion house Hermès, whose iconic scarves have been individually screen-printed since the 1930s – and as the brand originated making harnesses and bridles for horses, we're not surprised Her Majesty was so loyal to it.

The Queen seen riding Emma alongside her head groom Terry Pendry

At 2019's Royal Windsor Horse Show, the Queen stayed true-to-form in a number of chic headpieces from the fashion house, from pretty floral prints to classic equestrian motifs. It's thought that many of her scarves were custom-made or vintage, but new-season versions can be bought from the designer from £160, and pre-loved for around £75.