How Meghan and Harry's children's lives could change from next week The family have returned to California

Following King Charles III's ascension to the British throne, the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children could change dramatically from as early as next week.

As it stands, the royal family is observing a royal mourning period out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II who died on 8 September.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Harry share sweet moment during Queen's funeral

When this comes to an end on Monday, there is speculation surrounding new titles for Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

In line with tradition, it is expected that the two youngsters will take on Prince and Princess titles. The royal tradition emerged in 1917 during King George V's reign whereby the King introduced a new rule allowing children and grandchildren of the monarch to claim titles.

The couple live in Montecito, Santa Barbara

Despite this new ruling, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lili Mountbatten-Windsor may not be granted HRH status owing to Harry and Meghan's bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

Since their shock announcement, the couple have now carved out a new life for themselves in the mountains of California. And while the duo retain their HRH stylings, they are not permitted to use them.

Meghan has allegedly claimed that she wants her children to have royal titles so that the UK can provide Archie and Lilibet with extra security.

Security concerns have long been at the forefront of Harry and Meghan's minds after the couple were themselves denied the right to police protection.

Archie was born in May 2019

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan said: "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

She later added: "The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Queen's funeral

"I think even with that convention I'm talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie."

Archie and Lilibet aren't the only members of the royal family poised for potential change. Prince Edward could take on the late Prince Philip's title as the Duke of Edinburgh while his wife Sophie Wessex may subsequently become The Duchess of Edinburgh – a courtesy title which was held by the Queen from her wedding in 1947 until her accession in 1952.

