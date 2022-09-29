Change made to Meghan Markle's podcast page - details The Duchess of Sussex is back in California

The Duchess of Sussex made a major change to her Archetypes podcast on Wednesday.

After delaying the relaunch following Queen Elizabeth II's period of royal mourning, Meghan Markle has finally shared an exciting update.

WATCH: Meghan Markle promises to be 'unfiltered'

A new message in the about section of her podcast’s official Spotify page read: "Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4."

The long-awaited episode in question features comedian Margaret Cho and TV host Lisa Ling who join forces to discuss "the complicated world of the trope known as the dragon lady."

The Duchess of Sussex will resume her podcast

Throughout each episode, the Duchess engages in intimate conversations centred around gender-specific stereotypes and labels.

"This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser.

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Meghan and Harry attended the Queen's funeral

Meghan's podcast update comes after she lifted the lid on her close bond with her two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. During an interview with The Cut, the mum-of-two revealed how little Archie greets his parents at the school gates.

Journalist Allison P. Davis joined Meghan on the school run and following the experience wrote: "He's so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

Allison continued: "We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out. Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

The couple share two children together

Meghan lives in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry. The duo moved across the pond after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.

When in England, Harry and Meghan have their own private home to stay in, Frogmore Cottage, which is located within the Great Windsor Estate.

