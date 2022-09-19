3 times Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen at funeral we bet you missed What a beautiful hat…

The Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service on Monday. Looking sombre as she supported her husband Prince Harry, the mother-of-two wore a stunning black dress by Stella McCartney.

Her hat was the talking point of her ensemble; it was the perfect finishing touch to her outfit and framed her face exquisitely. It was by Stephen Jones for Dior, and was actually the same style she wore back in June for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations, but in black as opposed to white. Perhaps the former Suits star chose this style for sentimental reasons, as the last time she wore it was to celebrate the Queen's reign.

At the funeral service, Duchess Meghan adhered to royal mourning etiquette, donning a sleek black cape dress. It featured a crisp boater neckline, batwing sleeves and midi length.

She wore the same style but in navy blue in 2018, when she celebrated Her Majesty's 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan with the Countess of Wessex

Meghan's makeup was on point as always, and it highlighted her naturally defined features, while a collection of glittering jewels, including the pearl studs gifted to her by the Queen, added a subtle touch of timelessness to her monochrome aesthetic.

Meghan wearing her Dior hat

Many have said her whole look was dedicated to the monarch.

The Duchess has previously praised the Queen's "warm and inviting" presence in her life, adding that her late grandmother-in-law gave her "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" for the pair's first joint engagement together. It is understood Meghan wore these earrings for the monarch's funeral.

Meghan also wore the Queen's earrings

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

