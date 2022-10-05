Is Princess Martha Louise of Norway next to lose royal title? She is the only daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

Royal fans are still in shock following Queen Margrethe's decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles – but it seems the Danish royal house is not the only one making changes in the family.

It has been reported that Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's sister, Princess Martha Louise, might be next.

According to magazine Se og Hør, King Harald of Norway might be considering the big change, with meetings supposedly haven taken place already.

Back in 2019, Martha announced she would be dropping her royal title for future work projects, after receiving criticism for using it in a series of seminars hosted with her then-boyfriend Durek. The mother-of-three had teamed up with her partner for workshops called 'The Princess and the Shaman' to take attendees on a journey of "self-discovery".

Princess Martha Louise and Shaman Durek announced their engagement earlier this year

Back then, Martha created a separate Instagram account for her work, and addressed the "mistake" she had previously made in the name of her tour. Writing on Instagram, the Princess explained: "The fact that I used Princess in the title of my tour, I have said before that I am very sorry, and I still stand by that. It was a mistake and I understand that it provokes when the princess title is used this way. The discussions are something I have taken seriously, and in collaboration with my family we have found that it is best that we make some changes."

Martha Louise announced her engagement to Durek in May this year.

The 51-year-old royal, who was previously married to Ari Behn, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a stunning picture of them together, with her engagement ring in full view.

The Princess welcomed the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Norway back in 2018

"I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with," she began her post.

"Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man. Thank you to all my friends and family who have stood steadfast by our side and special thanks to @hegecfossum et co. for your generosity and making our day truly special."

In September, King Harald said of his future son-in-law: "I do not think it has fully sunk in yet, but we are in a process and this will eventually work itself out. We get to know each other better and better, and we will talk to him, as we do in a family," the King is quoted as saying. "So, it is going to work out. But I don’t promise that it will be resolved tomorrow. It is the culture clash we are now noticing."