Princess Martha Louise celebrates exciting milestone with special message for fans

Princess Martha Louise took to social media with a message for fans after celebrating her 51st birthday on Thursday.

The Norwegian royal shared a beautiful selfie in honour of the special occasion which saw her positively beaming from ear to ear as she sat regally on a stylish grey sofa.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "Thank you for all the beautiful messages I have received for my Birthday. It has been overwhelming to read them. I am sorry I won’t be able to get back to each and every one of you but know I am more than grateful and touched by all the love sent my way. "

Friends and fans flooded the comments with special messages for Martha. One fan replied: "Hip hip hooray for you, hope the day was good." A second added: "Happy birthday beautiful. Sending hugs from Spain." A third wrote: "Happy belated birthday amazing human being. Missing you. Wishing you all the best."

Martha shared the update on Instagram

The Princess was a vision in the photo and looked relaxed in a pair of grey jeans, which she paired with a sleeveless grey quarter-zip with a blue shirt underneath. She had her blonde tresses worn back in a sleek low bun.

The 51-year-old also shared a video of a very special musical birthday tribute. Captioning the clip she said: "I have received many nice greetings on my birthday, but these nice people in Fjøresteinane took the cake. Thank you for the lovely song Andreas, Thea, Terje, Victor, Gustav and Oddgeir. You guys made my day extra nice."

The birthday tribute was so touching

In the clip, the group which was partly made up of people with additional needs, are playing a touching rendition of Happy Birthday for the Princess which featured them not only singing in the video but showing off their musical talents by playing instruments.

