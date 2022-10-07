The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie revealed his adorable American accent Royal fans were eager to hear him talk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their family in Montecito, California and so it is no wonder their son, Archie, has an American twang.

The couple rarely share photos or videos of their three-year-old boy so when they let him speak on their podcast, fans were over-the-moon.

At the time, Prince Harry could be heard telling his son: You can speak into it." Meghan then asked her son: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replied: "Fun!"

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son speaks on their podcast

He was only 18 months old when the sweet recording went out and Harry had to guide him through the steps to wish their listeners a Happy New Year!

Archie's accent was clear even then, meaning that now he likely has a much stronger one.

With Archie preparing to start preschool full-time, he'll be surrounded by his American friends for even longer per day.

Archie is now three years old

While the doting parents haven't released any further footage of Archie recently, they have given insight into their lives stateside.

Meghan gave an in-depth interview to The Cut for The New York Times and even invited the journalist, Allison P. Davis, to pick up Archie from school revealing a little more about what Archie sounds like.

She documented the cute encounter in her article when she wrote: "He’s so excited to see her, repeating 'Momma, Momma, Momma' in his little voice, as he runs toward her that he leaves his lunchbox behind on the ground. She scoops him up in a big hug so full of genuine emotion that both close their eyes."

The couple are raising their children in California

The mom-of-two wasn't the only one to receive Archie's outpouring of adoration, as his dad was also greeted with joy.

"We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out," the article read. "Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs."

