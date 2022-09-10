King Charles III's equerry Major Jonny Thompson goes viral Major Johnny Thompson is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland

King Charles III has ascended to the British throne - but there is one person in his life who has already gone viral for all the right reasons.

RELATED: The Queen's top fashion moment remembered - and it was huge

Major Johnny Thompson is from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and he has long been a steady presence for the royal family, working for the late Queen Elizabeth II for years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace for the first time as King

Now however he has come to find viral fame after being pictured alongside King Charles III since the Queen's death.

"Major Johnny here. Major Johnny there. Major Johnny everywhere," tweeted one fan alongside a series of pictures of the Major standing behind Charles as he signed the proclamation on Saturday.

READ: Why Prince Charles and Princess Anne were first at Queen's bedside at Balmoral

"Nobody does tradition, pomp and ceremony like we do. How very regal the King, Queen Consort and The Prince of Wales looked this morning. What a privilege to be able to watch the proceedings. And..oh look...there's Major Johnny!" shared another fan, lightening the mood.

Others reshared a video that showed the Major in the background and added heart emojis, while one fan joked: "Is there a Major Johnny account created?"

Major Thompson presents Liz Truss on Friday

Equerries are responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the royals' daily programmes.

As the royal court goes into mourning, the equerries will ensure the diaries are readjusted and kept running like clockwork. Major Johnny has been working for the royal household for several years, and was previously pictured with the Queen at many events.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September 2022.

READ: Queen's Death: Funeral & Bank Holiday date revealed

Major Thompson with the Queen in 2018

Hours after arriving in London on Friday, the new monarch said: "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

The monarch pre-recorded the lengthy speech, which was just under 1,000 words and lasted around nine-and-a-half minutes in the Blue Drawing Room of the royal residence in central London, and it was played out at 6pm on Friday.