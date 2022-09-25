King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attend church at Balmoral The royal couple returned to Scotland following the Queen's funeral

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were photographed on Sunday as they arrived at church in Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

The royal couple headed back to Scotland soon after the Queen's funeral earlier this week.

In photos obtained by The Express, they were photographed arriving for Sunday's service.

The monarch and his wife were driven to the church, and could both be seen in the back seat during the journey.

The King were a smart black suit, while his wife wore all black but covered her legs in a plaid blanket in shades of grey and black with subtle red detailing.

Queen Elizabeth II traditionally attended church at Crathie Kirk when she was in Scotland, and her family often joined her. Her eldest son and heir appears keen to keep the tradition going.

The King and Queen Consort left London on Tuesday, the day after the Queen's funeral, and were later seen arriving in Aberdeen.

Their Scottish residence, Birkhall, has been described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the King himself, and is where he and Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother the Queen Mother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife.

He also inherited his grandmother's Scottish holiday home, the Castle of Mey, later opening a bed-and-breakfast within the property's grounds.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a photo showing the King working from his new office prior to the Queen's funeral.

In the image, the monarch could be seen in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace carrying out official duties from the King's Red Box.

As King of the United Kingdom, and 14 other Commonwealth regions, Charles is required to look over and sign papers sent by governments.

